Tech industry leader, Layer3 strengthens management, names Toyin Sanni as board chair

Layer3, a Technology industry leader in cloud, scalable and secure networks, has announced the appointment of Toyin Sanni as the company’s director and chair.

The appointment Sanni came as part of Layer3’s ongoing steps to strengthen its board and to improve governance oversight.

According to Oyaje Idoko, the chief executive officer of Layer3’ “We are happy to have Toyin come on board at such a pivotal moment in the company’s corporate history. Toyin’s extensive experience and proven track record of excellence across various sectors speak evidently to the value she brings to Layer3. We consider this to be a win, not just for our team and partners, but much more for the customers we serve and collaborate with.”

Toyin Sanni is founder and chief executive officer of the Emerging Africa Group, founder, Women In Finance Nigeria and WIFNG UK, co-founder of the Africa Investment Roundtable, and board chairman at Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited. A prominent investment banker, public personality, and speaker, she derives satisfaction from grooming future leaders and proffering capital solutions for financing & investing challenges of African governments, businesses & individuals.

Sanni sits on several boards and committees including Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp”), the Investment Committee of the Off-Grid Energy Fund – Financing Energy Inclusion (OGEF-FEI) managed by Lions Head UK, NEPAD Business Group Nigeria, and the Pearl Awards Governance Board. She chairs the Technical Committee on Financial Literacy of the Nigerian Capital Market and is Ambassador/Co-chair for the Africa CEO Forum Network for Nigeria.

Sanni in her acceptance speech said that owing to the global disruption in 2020, this is a remarkable time in technology history. We are witnessing a rise in demand for new technologies that can help businesses and organizations scale up and align with the pace of change as they accelerate their digital transformation.

“With the right team and long years of service within the African Continent, Layer3 is rightfully positioned as a market leader in delivering innovative technologies. We can expect that the increased demand for cloud solutions and related technologies has put the company in a unique position to keep its leadership of the market.

“I am particularly delighted to collaborate with this visionary organization and bring my competencies to bear at such a time,” she said.

Its solutions have, since 2005 been driving digital transformation and providing peace of mind to its multitude of customers across various sectors and geographies. Today, Layer3’s customers include some of the most demanding and respected customers across Africa.