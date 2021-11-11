Busha launches new app to provide best user experience for customers

Busha, a leading Crypto-Exchange in Nigeria, launches a new app that allows you to buy crypto from as low as N250 plus set recurring purchases and place limit buys and sells.

The new app, entirely rebuilt based on customer feedback, is poised to provide the best user experience for crypto beginners and more advanced users.

Lagos, Nigeria- Today, Busha announced a new version of its crypto exchange mobile application on the Apple App Store and Google Playstore. Busha has silently been at the forefront of onboarding users onto the crypto economy since 2019 through its exchange by addressing obvious user experience gaps in the market, such as real-time customer service and introducing instant payouts before other crypto exchanges in the market.

Cryptocurrency adoption is growing at an impressive rate in Nigeria. To further drive this growth, an all-inclusive product like Busha is necessary. Busha is making it possible for customers to make purchases from as low as 250 Naira as a part of their mission to make crypto accessible to a broader population and reduce the entry barriers.

In addition to this, many new users find order books complex and daunting. Busha has introduced limit buys and sells on their new app that users can understand in a few clicks.

According to the CEO of Busha, Michael Adeyeri, “A major reason why people love to use Busha is because of how seamless and intuitive our app is. Since 2019, we have had what we think is the best crypto app out there. We did not think it could get much better, but it just did.

He added that he is happy that Busha has introduced some best-in-class features that will take the crypto experience of existing customers and new ones to another level. Busha does this while providing a safe avenue for good actors in the crypto economy to trade in a legally compliant and secure manner.

Download the all-new Busha app today on Google PlayStore, or Apple App Store irrespective of your crypto experience to enjoy superior pricing and exciting features.

More new features are going live in the coming weeks, and this is only the beginning.