Sunbeth Global story shows prospects in Nigerian market – Sanusi

Akeem Sanusi, head of business development and business finance of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited (SGCL), has said the firm sees prospects in the Nigerian market as its net worth improved by exploring an untapped opportunity in the Nigerian market.

He said this at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce(NBCC) members’ evening and induction ceremony, which was held on Thursday in Lagos, noting that the firm started the five subsidiaries in January 2024 and each subsidiary has nothing less than 30 staff members today despite the current challenging economic situation.

“Seven years ago, the company’s revenue was under N50 million. Today, it exceeds N200 billion. This remarkable growth highlights the opportunities within Nigeria, suggesting that there’s no need for us to look outside the country, as demonstrated by the success story of Sunbeth Global Concepts.”

Sanusi said there are a lot of untapped opportunities in Nigeria that people don’t see, which is why they choose to travel abroad.

“We have about five subsidiaries and we source cashews and cocoa from local buying agents with the primary aim of processing the commodities before export,” he added.

Sunbeth Global Concepts, a trading company specialised in the export of raw cocoa beans and cashew nuts, was established in 2017 and has deep roots in the cocoa industry as it emanated from Sunny Owo Ventures Nigeria Limited, a long-standing cocoa sourcing company with over 20 years of business activities in Ondo-State, Nigeria.

The firm has exported over 150,000 MT of agricultural commodities which include cocoa beans, cashew nuts, soybeans, tree nuts, and sesame seeds. The firm says it has secured approximately 15 percent of Nigeria’s cocoa export market share.

“I have full faith in Africa, our problems are our biggest opportunities,” Lere Baale, CEO of Business School Netherlands International said, noting that Africa is such a beautiful place and it is so cheap to live in Africa rather than other countries.

Baale stated that Nigerians do not understand the opportunities available as foreigners come in to take over the Nigerian assets.

“There are big opportunities in Africa and people do not need to migrate to other countries.”

He urged NBCC’s new set of inductees to know that the strategy is not to take over opportunities in Nigeria only but in Africa at large.

Ray Atelly, president and chairman of the council, said: “You are not a member of NBCC if you have not yet been inducted.”

Atelly presented certificates to the new inductees.

The new set of inductees at NBCC are Medplus, Wyze, Jobberman, Mountains Energy, Elite branding, Btm, Green Fort insurance brokers, Pirano, Eyelanders eye clinic, Autogirl, Infinity Luxe Hair Beauty Lounge, Simmons Cooper partners, Olistair and Plumptre advisory.