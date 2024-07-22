Streamsowers & Köhn to examine renewable energy adoption in Nigeria

Streamsowers & Köhn, a Nigerian law firm, is set to host a webinar to address solutions for renewable energy adoption in Nigeria through legal framework, fiscal incentives, and practical solutions.

According to a statement by the firm, the webinar which will be held on July 26, 2024, will explore the obstacles to accessing renewable energy in Nigeria and share insights on challenges and achievements in neighbouring African nations.

“The webinar will be a platform for energy industry stakeholders, business owners, investors, government officials, and environmental sustainability enthusiasts to gain valuable insights into the legal structure, financial advantages, opportunities, and challenges associated with generating and utilising renewable energy in Nigeria,” the statement said.

It added that the event themed ‘Accelerating Renewable Energy Adoption in Nigeria: Legal Framework, Fiscal Incentives, and Practical Solutions’, will also cover the regulatory landscape influencing renewable energy projects, financial advantages, business prospects, incentives for green energy initiatives, and actionable strategies for successful adoption.

Streamsowers & Köhn stated that the panel will feature esteemed industry experts including Chiagozie Hilary-Nwokonko, Kabir Garkuwa, Abraham Mohammed, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu, and Lamide Niyi-Afuye and Hafeezah Salau who will be the moderator.