STL Trustees has been recognized as “Africa Trustee Company of the Year ” in this year’s edition of InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards (IBFIA) which was held recently in Accra, Ghana. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Funmi Ekundayo, was also recognized for her outstanding contribution to the trusteeship industry in Nigeria….

