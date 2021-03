Sterling Bank Plc has assured the Cross River State Government of its continued support and partnership in the implementation of the state’s Health Insurance Scheme tagged: Ayade Care. The state government recently launched the scheme in Calabar, the state capital, as part of an effort to achieve health insurance cover for vulnerable citizens in the…

