StartupSouth partners BusinessDay to host a summit for business leaders

StartupSouth, a startup ecosystem development and advocacy organisation, in partnership with BusinessDay Media Limited, is set to host its Digital Transformation and Investors’ Summit.

The summit, themed ‘Managing Digital Transformation and Technological Disruption for CEOs’ and scheduled to be held in Port Harcourt, River State, on April 21, 2023, will bring together over 100 elite business leaders from within and outside the South-South and South-East regions of Nigeria, according to a statement.

It said the event would highlight the impact of digital transformation on high-value business leaders, and promote business longevity and sustainability by spotlighting the opportunities for corporate innovation while highlighting and mitigating the risk of technological disruptions. The summit will also provide a platform for networking and an opportunity to deepen the regional innovation ecosystem.

Uche Aniche, the convener of StartupSouth, said: “The region’s economic potential will be greatly enhanced through the adoption of digital transformation and corporate innovation by stakeholders.”

He expressed optimism that the summit will accelerate the expansion of the regional startup ecosystem, which his organisation has championed for almost a decade.

Read also: AMS-IX and MDXi launch a new Internet Exchange for Lagos, Nigeria

The statement said the event is expected to draw participants from key stakeholders including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture; Nigerian Society of Engineers; Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture; Nigerian Employers Consultative Assembly; and international oil companies.

It said the key features of the summit include expert presentations and keynotes, panel discussions, book unveiling, startup pitches and award presentations to winners of the 2022 Startup Awards by StartupSouth.

Some speakers include Tomi Davies, president, of the African Business Angel Network, whose book, ‘The Investment Worthy Startup’, will be unveiled at the event. Others are Emeka Okoye, founding partner, of Rebel Seed Capital; and Lilian Ochugbuo, head of digital sales at BusinessDay, among others.

The summit is the first pre-event of StartupSouth’s flagship conference, now in its 8th edition, scheduled to hold later in the year, according to the statement.

It is supported by organisations that include South-South-East Angel Network, Rebel Seed Capital (a Port Harcourt-based venture capital firm), Futuresphere Hub, TVC Labs and AfiaTV.