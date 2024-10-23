Standard Chartered to train finance experts on ‘glocal’ trends

The Standard Chartered Nigeria will train finance experts on ‘glocal’ trends and integrated thinking.

The bank plans to achieve this through its Finance Master Class (FMC), which is an annual event that brings together all finance professionals across the West Africa cluster of the bank to share knowledge and trends in the finance industry.

Anchored by the bank’s finance team in collaboration with volunteers across the Bank, the FMC has grown in impact and relevance, winning the 2022 Standard Chartered CEO’s award for the prior year’s edition themed, ‘Are you future ready?’

Speaking about the program, Dayo Omolokun, executive director (Nigeria) and cluster chief financial officer said, “The FMC is our flagship learning platform for over 150 professionally qualified accountants and finance practitioners in Standard Chartered Bank, working across different functions in Nigeria and 5 other countries in the West Africa Cluster. FMC attendees engage with industry experts and thought leaders to explore broad range of topical developments shaping the world of Finance – from shifts in Geo-Political Economies to Technology-driven Innovations, as well as new standards in Technical Accounting to ‘Future of Work Now’. FMC equips the Finance professional for the future by enabling them see the interconnectivity of ‘Glo-Cal’ trends.”

This year’s FMC is themed ‘What about Integrated Thinking, Integrated Reporting?’, and will hold from October 22 and 23, 2024 with physical and virtual attendees.

According to the bank, integrated thinking is a conceptual approach that encourages businesses to consider all the factors that influence value creation, both financial and non-financial.

The line-up of speakers this year includes: Abubakar Suleiman (MD/CEO Sterling Bank), Bode Abifarin (pioneer Flutterwave COO) and Kenneth Igbomor (CNBC Africa).

Some of the speakers at past FMC included Temi Popoola , CEO, Nigeria Exchange Limited); Doyin Salami, economist/professor, Lagos Business School); Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives Limited), among others.

