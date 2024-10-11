Standard Chartered Bank embarks on referral campaign to increase client base

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has embarked on a referral campaign targeted at increasing its client base.

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, the bank rewarded loyal customers at its recent Member Get Member (MGM) payout ceremony in Lagos.

The MGM campaign is an affluent banking referral campaign designed to motivate existing individual clients and staff of the Bank to refer their close associates (family and friends) to open accounts with the Bank and get rewarded for their referrals.

For this edition, 55 clients were rewarded. Some of the award recipients were physically present at the bank’s head office in Lagos for the ceremony, while others joined the event virtually from various locations.

The event represents one of the various ways of showing the bank is client-centric.

Speaking at the event, Chima Patience Ebor, head, affluent banking and branches in Nigeria and West Africa expressed her gratitude and continued support to the clients as they have played a vital role in helping us grow our business.

She said, “The Standard Chartered Bank Member Get Member Campaign seeks to encourage our existing clients as well as eligible staff members, to refer their closest associates and friends to open qualified Priority or Premium Banking accounts and get rewarded for their referrals.

“The objective of the campaign among others is to improve our customer engagement and loyalty, enhance our Affluent Banking Customer Value Proposition, encourage meaningful interactions and strengthen ties with existing clients while also increasing our New To Bank client base.”

Joke Adu, country head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing added, ‘The Member Get Member campaign event provides yet another opportunity for us to appreciate the loyalty and commitment of our customers to us especially as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

