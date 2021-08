Standard Chartered Plc (the Group) on Tuesday released its financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2021, reporting a profit before tax increase of 37 percent year on year. Helped by improved loan impairments, strong underlying business momentum and good progress across the Bank’s strategic priorities, the profit reported in Africa and the Middle…

