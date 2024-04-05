Standard Chartered launches tech programme to empower female entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered Nigeria Plc, an international cross-border bank, has launched the fifth edition of its SC Women in Technology Incubator programme to support and promote the economic and social development of women in Nigeria.

The launch is a continuation of the last four editions which had 20 winners that were awarded over $200,000 in seed funding for their businesses, according to a statement.

“Through this initiative, the bank continues to focus on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises and sees it as a great opportunity to support greater diversity in gender representation within technology entrepreneurship for women in the country,” the statement said.

Joke Adu, acting head of corporate affairs, brand, and marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria said in the statement, “We are pleased to continue empowering female entrepreneurs in Nigeria through the SC Women in Tech Incubator. We are optimistic about the impact this programme will have on the socio-economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.”

“The support the beneficiaries get will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of their businesses while creating employment for more women and youths in the country,” she added.

Adu added that the company is excited about the endless growth opportunities and the impact the growth will have on the economy.

“This initiative was described as building on the Bank’s track record of increasing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance, employability, and support for adolescent girls and women through financing and capacity building.”

The tech programme targets female-led entrepreneurial teams and provide them with training, mentorship, and seed funding.

“In the fifth edition, 10 young businesswomen will go through a rigorous 12-week executive boot camp during which they will interact with industry experts, business development coaches, and executives from Standard Chartered,” the statement said.