Standard Chartered launches new sustainable supply chain benchmarking tool

...to enable companies compare performance

Companies can now benchmark the resilience and sustainability of their supply chains, based on comparisons with peers across regions and sectors, using a new sustainable supply chain benchmarking tool developed by Standard Chartered. The Supply Chain Performance Indicator, according to Standard Chartered, allows companies to do a “health check” on their operations and highlights which…

