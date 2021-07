As part of Standard Chartered Bank’s ongoing efforts to provide sustainable financing solutions across its regional footprint, the Bank has announced the appointment of Lina Osman as Regional Head of Sustainable Finance for Africa and the Middle East, Lina has over 14 years of banking experience in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. During that…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login