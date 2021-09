Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group has reported its lowest profit in four years in the first half of 2021 as income and non-income interests declined. The profit after tax of the financial services company was down by 50.13 percent to N22.54 billion in the six months to June 2021 from…

