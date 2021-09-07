Stanbic IBTC proposes N12.96bn interim dividend despite disappointing H1 scorecard

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc proposes an Interim Dividend of N1 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N12.956billion subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and regulatory approval, to be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday September 30, 2021.

This comes on the heels of a record dip across its top-to-bottom line figures in its recently released financials for the half-year (H1) ended June 30. The proposed interim dividend is a remarkable leap from 40kobo per share or N4.20billion it paid in H1’20.

The group’s gross earnings in H1’21 decreased by 26.06percent to N93.59billion from a high of N126.57billion in H1’20, the results released at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) show.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc profit before tax (PBT) decreased by 52.85percent to N24.707billion from N52.406billion in H1’20; while profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 50.13percent to N22.54billion from N45.20billion in H1’20.

The directors’ recommended the approval of an interim dividend of 100 kobo per share (30 June 2020: 40 kobo per share) for the period ended 30 June 2021.

At N39.20 per share as at Monday, September 6, the share price of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has decreased by 11percent this year, underperforming the NGX All Share Index (ASI) which was in negative of 2.54percent at the close of trading on Monday.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of Trading on Monday, September 20, 2021, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

The Directors’ report for the period ended June 30, 2021, shows the company’s dividend history and unclaimed dividend. Its total unclaimed dividend fund as at June 30, 2021, amounted to N2.91billion (December 2020: N3.18billion).

The directors said N1.195billion of the fund balance is held in an investment account (money market mutual fund) managed by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (December 2020: N1.394 billion), while the balance is held in demand deposits maintained with Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Total income earned on the investment account and recognised by the company for the year ended June 30, 2021 was N23 million (June 2020: N98 million).

The principal activity of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc is to carry on business as a financial holding company, to invest and hold controlling shares, in as well as manage equity in its subsidiary companies.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has nine direct subsidiaries, namely: Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Ventures Limited, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited and Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited and two indirect subsidiaries, namely: Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited (formerly Stanbic IBTC Bureau De Change Limited), and Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited. Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited is yet to commence operations.