Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, one of the latest entrants into the Country’s insurance industry has promised to make access to insurance seamless, where life insurance can be purchased through mobile App. The insurance company said also that it will deliver on the Group’s vision to be the leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria through…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login