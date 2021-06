Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, recently concluded its annual NewSchoolMoney event. The interactive financial literacy programme was targeted at preteens and teenagers and hinges on Stanbic IBTC’s Corporate Social Investment pillar of Education. Through NewSchoolMoney, Stanbic IBTC aims to provide improved and deepened financial knowledge among the youth in Nigeria. This…

