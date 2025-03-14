Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a financial services provider in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to securing the financial futures of Nigerians through its Private Banking offerings.

In a statement, the holding company disclosed that as financial security and intergenerational wealth transfer become increasingly crucial, Stanbic IBTC Bank provides a comprehensive suite of Private Banking solutions designed to help clients navigate the complexities of wealth management.

“By leveraging its deep market knowledge and global expertise, the bank ensures that its services align with clients’ unique aspirations,” it said.

Wole Adeniyi, chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the importance of proactive wealth management. “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we understand that building a legacy goes beyond accumulating wealth; it is about creating a sustainable financial foundation that benefits future generations. Our innovative solutions are designed to help families protect, grow, and transfer their wealth seamlessly, ensuring their values and aspirations endure over time.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Private Banking offerings include personalised financial planning to help clients achieve their short and long-term financial goals, Investment management to enable clients to access a wide range of investment opportunities, (including equities, fixed income, and alternative assets), estate and trust services through expert guidance on Estate planning, Wills, and Trusts to ensure smooth wealth transfer,

Others include retirement planning through solutions that help clients build a secure and comfortable retirement, insurance and risk management through comprehensive protection against unforeseen events that could impact financial stability.

“By equipping families and individuals with the knowledge and tools to manage their wealth effectively, the bank is fostering a legacy of financial resilience and prosperity,” it added.

