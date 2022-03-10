SON gets new offices in Anambra, issues MANCAP certificates

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has created an additional Area office and a Regional office in Anambra state to expand and deepen its operations in the state.

Olanrewaju Onipede, Coordinator of SON in Anambra during the presentation of the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to deserving firms in Awka, the state capital on Wednesday.

Olanrewaju who is in charge of Awka office (Anambra 1) said the new Area office otherwise known as Anambra 2 was situated in Nnewi while the regional office was also in Awka.

He said the decentralised structure was to increase the reach of the regulatory body to the firms across the state as well as ease the rigour they encountered in their bid to access SON services and processes.

“The management of SON has approved a new structure in Anambra, we now have two state offices in Awka and Nnewi and a State regional office also in Awka,” he said.

“This is to bring us closer to our client and reduce transport time and other inconveniences, it is to increase general efficiency.”

He said the organisation had developed a concessionary policy to encourage genuine cottage businesses and enable them regularise their operations.

Onipede warned that production, importation and distribution of unwholesome or unapproved products remained a serious offense, adding that culprits would be fished out and prosecuted.

The Coordinator congratulated the nine firms which got new MANCAP certificates for 20 products and four others who got revalidation for seven products for passing the approval processes.

He said the certificate had a duration of three years during which the products would be monitored and that firms stood to have them revalidated if they consistently complied with standard or withdrawn for non compliance.

“Today we issued MANCAP certificates to nine companies for 20 products and revalidated seven products in four companies,” he said.

“They submitted themselves to the processes and were found worthy, they have been consistent and it is impressive to know that we have not had cause to withdraw any certificate.

“That is because they are conscious of our regular visits, surveillance, monitoring and analyses which is most times unannounced.”