Sola David-Borha succeeds Basil Omiyi as chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings

The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has appointed Olusola David-Borha as chairman of the Board with effect from Thursday September 26, 2024 following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Sola David-Borha succeeds Basil Omiyi as chairman following Omiyi’s retirement on May 16, 2024 as a non-executive director and chairman.

The Board is confident that Sola David-Borha’s leadership would be instrumental in driving the growth strategy of Stanbic IBTC Group.

Sola David- Borha had served as Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Africa Regions. Prior to that, she had also served as Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Sola David- Borha has had an extensive career in the financial services industry, spanning over 35 years. Her executive educational experience includes the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School and the Global CEO Program of CEIBS, Wharton and IESE. She is an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and winner of the CNBC African Woman of the Year Award for 2016.

