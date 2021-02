So Energy, leading oil marketing firm and Sahara Group Downstream Company has again enhanced customer access to unique service experience with the commissioning of the So Kojokrom Station, located on the Takoradi highway in the Western Region of Ghana. This is in line with the company’s plan to transform the sector through seamless access to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login