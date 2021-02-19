Renewable energy, efficiencies key themes in Sunref Nigeria investor conference
… Production slumps to four-year low in 2020
The Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF), a green financing line for businesses developed by the French Development Agency (AFD), will host an investor’s conference on February 24 to discuss investment opportunities in renewable energy and energy efficiency. The conference, hosted in partnership with development partners, the Nigerian Energy Support Program (NESP)…
Comments are closed.