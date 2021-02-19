BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Renewable energy, efficiencies key themes in Sunref Nigeria investor conference

… Production slumps to four-year low in 2020

and
Sunref Nigeria
The Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF) will host an investor’s conference on February 24

The Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF), a green financing line for businesses developed by the French Development Agency (AFD), will host an investor’s conference on February 24 to discuss investment opportunities in renewable energy and energy efficiency. The conference, hosted in partnership with development partners, the Nigerian Energy Support Program (NESP)…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.