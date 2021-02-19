Renewable energy, efficiencies key themes in Sunref Nigeria investor conference

The Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF), a green financing line for businesses developed by the French Development Agency (AFD), will host an investor’s conference on February 24 to discuss investment opportunities in renewable energy and energy efficiency. The conference, hosted in partnership with development partners, the Nigerian Energy Support Program (NESP)…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login