Sims kicks off 2023 Royal Week with discounts on electronics

Sims Nigeria Ltd., the official representatives of Royal Electronics and various international brands in Nigeria, has unveiled its 2023 Royal Week activities, set to take place nationwide from October 9th to October 14th, 2023.

This annual extravaganza promises customers unprecedented discounts of up to 30 percent exclusively on Royal Electronics products, including televisions, air conditioners, fridges, freezers, generators, microwave ovens, gas cookers, and more.

Read also:W.TEC graduates 24 girls on IA, electronics, software, others

Fab Uzor, an Executive Director at Sims Nigeria Ltd., expressed excitement about the event, stating, “The annual Royal Week marketing activity is an opportunity to show appreciation to Nigerians for their patronage of the brand.

“This year’s programme is much more auspicious because it is coming at a time like this when the prices of most goods in the market are skyrocketing. The huge discounts being offered will, therefore, go a very long way in ameliorating the pains of consumers across the board.”

Read also:Electronics product sales to hit 7-yr low on FX scarcity

The 2023 Royal Week, continuing its tradition of offering irresistible deals, is poised to provide Nigerian consumers with a unique opportunity to purchase Royal electronics at prices they won’t find anywhere else throughout the year.

This exclusive offer is available at all electronics shops nationwide.