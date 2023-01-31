Shuttlers, Vesti partner to ease commuting

Vesti Technologies Incorporation, a top-tier financial services provider for immigrants in collaboration with Shuttlers, a tech-mobility company has announced a 50 percent promotional activity seen at redefining shared transportation in metropolitan cities across the globe offering users more value.

The firm stated that the activities are expected to catalyse the way individuals interact with the two companies to increase brand awareness. Accordingly, all Vesti users will get 50 percent off their first ride on Shuttlers, which is accessible through a promo code available on the Vesti app.

Olusola Amusan, Founder/CEO, of Vesti, said the top-tier financial services provider’s commitment to providing tailored payment products for all users is unwavering. According to him, Vesti delivers hassle-free guidance and financial services to immigrants moving to the United States and other top destinations in North America and Europe.

“The future we are betting on is a future where every human on the planet can move anywhere and be free to access both advisory services on education pathways and payment solutions.

“People will need to move from one place to another either from workplaces or homes or vice versa. We love the opportunity to engage with Shuttler’s solutions to experience a simpler, better way to commute,” Amusan said.

Amusan disclosed further that Vesti’s vision is to be the go-to financial services platform for the next 1 billion immigrants and the company is on a mission to be the preferred platform for immigrants before they emigrate, providing information, community and ultimately a smooth transition to immigrants.

Founded by two brothers who immigrated to the United States, the company is backed by both Africa and US-based investors and boasts of a thriving community of dreamers who represent the next generation of builders.

Damilola Olokesusi, CEO, Shuttlers, said that the partnership offers a glimpse into its vision to scale globally, hence the collaboration with Vesti, a brand dedicated to ensuring financial inclusion for new immigrants.

“I am excited about this partnership between Shuttlers and Vesti because both brands have a lot in common, the more obvious one being that we believe humans are fluid and need to move seamlessly.

“At Shuttlers, we pride ourselves on being futuristic, which is evident in the globally-relevant transportation products and solutions we’ve built,” Olokesusi said.

She disclosed further that both companies are already discussing next steps and are eager to move forward in the implementation and launch of the second phase of the partnership. “Watch out for the second phase of this partnership which offers a 25 percent discount code on ‘Education Pathways’ to Shuttlers’ users. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Shuttlers.

“As part of the partnership, Vesti and Shuttlers will make use of their collective expertise and existing technologies in order to bring the new promotional activities to market. This partnership proves our dedication to improving the customer experience,” Olokesusi said.