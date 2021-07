Westport Oil Limited, a subsidiary of Seplat Energy Limited, has secured a $50 million offtake linked reserved based lending facility due April 2027, the leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, announced recently. The funds raised by Seplat’s wholly owned subsidiary is subordinated to the…

