Seplat completes acquisition of MPNU

Seplat Energy Plc has completed its acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) from ExxonMobil. The transaction is transformative for Seplat Energy, more than doubling production and positioning the Company to drive growth and profitability, while contributing significantly to Nigeria’s future prosperity.

MPNU adds substantial reserves and production to Seplat Energy; 409 MMboe 2P reserves and 670 MMboe 2P + 2C reserves and resources as at 30 June 2024 and 6M 2024 average daily production of 71.4 kboepd.

“Seplat Energy sincerely thanks His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for supporting this transaction, and appreciates the support and diligence of the various Ministries and regulators for all the work to reach a successful conclusion,” said Udoma Udo Udoma, Chairman of Seplat Energy.

“We are delighted to welcome the MPNU employees to Seplat Energy. We are excited to begin our journey in a new region of the country, and we look forward to replicating the positive impacts we have achieved within our communities in our current areas of operations.

“Seplat’s mission is to deliver value to all our stakeholders, and we treasure the good relationships we have developed with the Government, regulators, communities and our staff,” he further said.

As operator, Seplat’s immediate tasks are to ensure smooth transition of MPNU staff into Seplat, and on the operations, to swiftly target numerous opportunities that exist to organically grow production and further enhance the value of the assets for all stakeholders.

Detailed guidance for the enlarged Group in 2025 will be provided with Seplat’s full year 2024 results, expected in late February 2025.

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, said, “Today we have achieved a major milestone in the history of Seplat Energy and I extend my thanks to the entire Seplat team for their hard work and perseverance to complete this transaction. MPNU’s employees and contractors have a strong reputation for safety and operational excellence, and I welcome them to the Seplat Energy Group.

“We have acquired a company with one of the best portfolios of assets and related infrastructure in a world class basin, providing enormous potential for the Seplat Group. Our commitment is to invest to increase oil and gas production while reducing costs and emissions, maximising value for all our stakeholders. MPNU is a perfect fit with our strategy to build a sustainable business that can deliver affordable, accessible and reliable energy for Nigeria alongside attractive returns to our shareholders.”

