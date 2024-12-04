Seplat Energy denies encroachment on communities’ land in Delta

The management of Seplat Energy PLC has denied encroachment on any communities lands in Delta State.

The company made the denial in a statement signed by Stanley Opara, Manager, Corporate Communications, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, which was made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The statement entitled, “Protest by Abigborodo and Obotie Communities in Delta State”, noted that Sapele-Okpe Community and Ugbukurusu Community are the host communities to Seplat’s Sapele field facilities, explaining that the oil and gas company has no relationship with Abigborodo and Obotie communities in Warri North and Sapele Local Government Areas in Delta State as its host communities.

“On Friday 28th November 2024, our attention was drawn to a media report indicating that there was a protest by the Abigborodo and Obotie Communities in Warri North Local Government Area and Sapele Local Government Area in Delta State, where the Communities accused Seplat of illegally encroaching on their land.

“This alleged claim is both untrue and unfounded. The host Communities to Seplat’s operations in that area are Ugbukurusu and Sapele-Okpe communities

“With the enactment of the PIA and the associated benefits derived therefrom, these Communities (Abigborode and Obotie Communities) started laying false claims to the entire area hosting Seplat’s facilities in Sapele Field, within OML 41”, the statement partly read.

The Seplat Energy, posited that the records of assets handed over to it by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited upon acquisition of its asset did not show Abigborode and Obotie as host Communities to the company.

The statement added that the names of protesting Communities didn’t form part of the host Communities handed over to Seplat by SPDC.

“The records evidence Sapele-Okpe Community and Ugbukurusu Community as the host communities to Seplat’s Sapele field facilities.

“From inception till date, Seplat has not acquired any land from these communities for its operations within that area or at all.

“This is also to emphasise that on the Environmental Impact Assessment of our operations in the area, we have approvals from the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“The protesting communities had initiated a mediation meeting at the office of the Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas scheduled for 28th November 2024.

“Although Seplat Team, as well as Sapele-Okpe Community Representatives were present at the meeting, the protesting communities (Abigborodo and Ugbekoko communities) did not show up but rather resorted to a protest and invaded Seplat’s location thereby unjustly disrupting Seplat’s operations”, the statement added.

Share