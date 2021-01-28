BusinessDay
SEPLAT appoints Okechukwu Mba as Managing Director for ANOH, others

Okechukwu Mba
Okechukwu Mba appointed as the new Managing Director

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has appointed Okechukwu Mba as the new Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited, the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited is a midstream gas company committed…

