Schneider Electric unveils power solutions for West Africa operations

Global energy management and automation leader, Schneider Electric, has launched a suite of new energy solutions designed to provide reliable power options for diverse customer segments in West Africa.

The solutions, part of the company’s Secure Power portfolio, were unveiled at a recent partner event in Lagos.

The energy provider emphasised its commitment to empowering its partners and addressing customers’ growing needs across the region.

“These new solutions, include the Connect UPS, designed to provide reliable backup power for routers and modems and the Gaming UPS, which ensures uninterrupted power for gaming systems,” Uche Nnadi, regional, business leader, Schneider Electric said.

He added, “We also have the Industrial Micro MDC for critical industrial applications, the Go-Rack which offers a seamless end-to-end network cabinet solution and the 1ph Li-Ion UPS which is the world’s slimmest UPS with 10 years life span. All solutions are available to address customers’ pain points & cater to the ever-evolving IT needs of different market segments & customer spectrum.”

Ajaja Oluwasola, APC product manager, Coscharis Technology, spoke about the long-standing partnership with Schneider Electric and the company’s readiness to meet current trends in the power sector with the new solutions.

“Our partnership with APC by Schneider Electric spans over two decades, and we have expanded it across West Africa, serving sectors such as education, banking, telecommunications, and manufacturing. As the power sector shifts toward green energy, Schneider Electric is well ahead of the curve with its EcoStruxure solutions, leading the way in sustainability,” Oluwasola explained.

Oluwatoyin Adeniji, APC, business manager in TD Africa said, “Our 20+ years of collaboration with Schneider Electric has been amazing.

“With Schneider Electric’s consistent focus on secure power solutions, including UPS systems, batteries, and alternative energy options, we are excited to receive these new products that tackle power challenges in West Africa. At TD Africa, we are proud to be part of this journey of creating Life Is On.”

Present at the event were key distributors; Ajibola Akindele, country president, Schneider Electric West Africa; Omobolanle Omotayo, marketing communications manager; Ajaja Oluwasola, APC product manager, Coscharis Technology; Oluwatoyin Adeniji, business manager, APC, TD Africa and other partners.

The event’s spotlight was the award segment, where Schneider Electric awarded over 15 partners for their excellence, innovation, and dedication.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

