Schneider Electric commits to diversity, inclusion in workplace

Schneider Electric, a firm in the energy and electrical industry, has said it is intensifying its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within its workforce.

The company has highlighted one of its Employee Value Proposition (EVP), #ImpactStartsWithUs, by placing a strong emphasis on inclusion as a core value.

Yewande Ayowole, talent leader, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, emphasized the company’s mission to ensure that every employee feels a sense of belonging and the importance of supporting young female professionals.

Ayowole said, “At Schneider Electric, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is an integral part of who we are and what differentiates us. We want our people, no matter who they are or where in the world they live, to feel they belong and are valued and safe to contribute their best. To this end, we believe in supporting the growth of young women professionals through sponsorship and mentorship programs to develop their leadership skills”.

She further highlighted Schneider Electric’s progress in achieving a gender-diverse workforce, noting the company’s involvement in the annual Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Conference as a testament to its commitment to inclusion and support for organizations with similar goals.

The company aims to increase gender diversity in hiring by 50 percent, front-line management by 40 percent, and leadership by 30 percent, a goal they have been making strides towards since 2021 and plan to intensify efforts this year.

In addition to focusing on female representation and various female leadership programs, Ayowole shared insights into Schneider’s efforts in other areas.

According to Ayowole, “Schneider Electric is committed to and has made significant progress in The Schneider Electric Pay Equity Framework to address the gender pay gap, implemented in all countries since 2019, covering 99 percent of Schneider Electric’s total workforce.

“The new Global Anti-Harassment policy defines Schneider Electric’s global stance on harassment and demonstrates our commitment to zero-tolerance on harassment, including sexual harassment,” she said.