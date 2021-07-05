Schneider Electric, Bantog partner to unveil Nigerian-Made Smart Switchgear Panels, Others For Oil Sector

Schneider Electric, a digital transformation, energy management and automation company has entered a partnership with Bantog Engineering to exhibit its newly launched locally manufactured IEC-Standard Switchgears and other electrical solutions at the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition slated for July 2021 in Abuja. According to Schneider Electric’s Head of Building Business Unit,…