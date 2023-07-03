Schneider Electric, APT launch sustainable innovation hub in Ghana

In a bid to drive digitisation and energy sustainability in Africa, Schneider Electric partner, Automation & Plant Technologies (APT) has launched a sustainable innovation hub in Ghana.

The innovation centre was created to serve as a hub for energy efficiency and transition through digitisation.

Speaking on the vision of Schneider Electric Innovation Hub, Elie Malak, co-founder and director of APT Ghana said “The vision of innovation hub was born out of a drive to emphasise Africa’s critical role in the global push for digital innovations in sustainable energy solutions towards achieving net-zero emissions.

“Schneider Electric is committed to creating sustainable digital solutions in energy management, transition, and efficiency for West Africa, and we aim to achieve this by nurturing and empowering local talent,” he said.

Ajibola Akindele, country president, Schneider Electric, Nigeria said “Our gratitude goes to APT, our general distributor in Ghana for their unwavering dedication to fostering a digital and innovative sustainable energy future for Africa through the Schneider Electric Innovation Hub.

“It is the first of its kind on the African continent and we are glad it will act as a centre for research and training, enabling individuals and organisations in Ghana and West Africa to acquire the skills needed to drive sustainability.”

Omobolanle Omotayo, marketing communications manager, Schneider Electric Nigeria while highlighting the features of the Innovation Hub, stated that one of the end goals of the Innovation Hub is to empower the upcoming Ghanaian workforce with up-to-date knowledge of technology trends.

“The innovation hub features a training centre, a platform designed to provide Ghanaian engineers and technicians with a solid foundation and comprehensive understanding of Schneider Electric products and equipment, enabling them to spearhead the development of sustainable energy solutions for the future,” she said.

Nurudeen Oyedeji, Channels sales director, further emphasised Schneider Electric’s Innovation Hub as a platform to showcase a diverse portfolio of global solutions. With a focus on learning, continuous digitisation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy, the hub aims to benefit commercial buildings and industries, driving sustainable initiatives forward.

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, an endpoint to the cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure, and industries.