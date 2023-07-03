MyCredit Investments quotes N2.50bn Commercial Paper on FMDQ Exchange

The board listings and markets committee of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of MyCredit Investments Limited N2.50 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N2.50 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

As part of its mandate to accelerate the development of the Nigerian debt markets, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) continues to use its credible platform to efficiently enhance the registration, listing, quotation, and trading of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets.

MyCredit Investments Limited (the Issuer) is a digital consumer and small and medium-scale enterprise lender and provider of digital financial services in Nigeria.

The proceeds from the CP, which is sponsored by United Capital Plc (Lead Sponsor), FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited and Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, will be applied by the Issuer for its general corporate purposes.

The Nigerian CP market, as administered by FMDQ Exchange, continues to provide issuers with renewed opportunities to grow their businesses and maintain the much-needed restored confidence of investors, whilst contributing to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.