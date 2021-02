Schneider Electric, a digital transformation, energy management and automation company has announced the appointment of Ajibola Akindele as its general manager process automation, sub-Saharan Africa. With over twenty year’s wealth of experience in the energy sectors, the newly appointed general manager has been actively involved in numerous oil & gas and power projects across West…

