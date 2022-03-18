Sava Homes to launch exclusive furniture showroom in Lagos

Sava Homes, a retailer of luxury-brand furniture, will soon be launching a new home furniture store in VI, Lagos starting in March 2022.

The store will feature a wide collection of contemporary home furniture from a portfolio of high-end European brands. This includes Ligne Roset, an icon of French luxury living with a long pedigree dating back to 1860.

The brand is famous for its sophisticated, cosmopolitan designs that capture the art of living ‘à la française’.

Also on display is Calligaris, an Italian furniture-maker that emerged in 1923 with a post-war modernist ethos of simplicity and lightness of form. In addition, Sava Homes has announced it will be displaying products from Calia, another Italian furniture-maker known for creating unique shapes that are attractive and comforting.

‘Through Sava Homes we wanted to bring in cool, adventurous furniture that would excite our design-savvy customers’,Janvi Savalani, Sava Homes Director said.

“Today’s young people aren’t looking to follow in their parents’ footsteps; they have different tastes and sensibilities. They want statement pieces that communicate who they are in the time that they are living’. ‘These values depart from the neoclassical, ornamental furniture popular among Nigeria’s older generation”, she added.

According to her, Sava Homes represents the first phase of the brand’s plan to become the biggest producer of premium-quality home furniture, adding that they will leverage the space and expertise to offer products that are affordable to the common man.

“It is only when everyone sees a piece right for them that Sava Homes will become a household name. “Already we have started producing home furniture made by Nigerians for Nigerians, from high-quality resources found in Nigeria,” she said.

The business claims its mahogany doors and flooring are already being used in real-estate projects across Lagos. The store, located at 55 Adeola Odeku, is a unique destination in the heart of Victoria Island. It will be open in March 2022 and provides customers with the opportunity to schedule a meeting with its design consultant.

Sava Homes is a group company of Lagos-based manufacturer of premium-quality furniture, The Office Store Ltd., which has a 21-year presence in Nigeria’s corporate furniture solutions industry.