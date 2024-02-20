Sanlam Nigeria motivates sales force, customers for improved market share

Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly known as FBN Insurance Limited has motivated its sales force with rewards for good performance as it straightens its relationship with customers.

The company recently celebrated its 2023 sales champions at The Retail Annual Competition (TRAC) and MD/CEO EMBER awards ceremony in Benin City, Edo State.

TRAC, which seeks to reward outstanding sales achievements of the retail team, has been held every year for eleven of the company’s thirteen-year history. This year’s awards saw Stanley Obuh, a financial advisor from the Benin Area, emerge as the overall best agent in Nigeria, while Benin Area carted home the trophy for the EMBER awards.

Commending the Sales Champions, Tunde Mimiko, managing director/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, praised the team for their relentless drive and dedication towards enabling the company’s purpose – empowering generations to be financially secure, confident and prosperous.

“Your commitment to adding value to the lives of Nigerians through viable insurance products from Sanlam is very commendable. You have also played a significant part in keeping Sanlam Nigeria at the forefront of the retail space. And for these, we cannot but continue to reward your doggedness, determination and drive, even in these crucial times,” Mimiko said.

The overall winner on the night, Stanley Obuh, while receiving his award expressed gratitude to his colleagues and family for their support and encouragement. He further thanked the Management of Sanlam Life Insurance for the kind gesture, promising to do more as he was not willing to relinquish the award next year.

Earlier in the day, as part of the company’s commitment to enhancing its traditional two-way feedback mechanism between customer and brand, the company held a Customer Engagement Forum shortly before the TRAC award ceremony.