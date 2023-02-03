Sandys retires from Guinness Nigeria board

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the retirement of Mark Sandys from its board of directors and the appointment of Grainne Wafer as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Company Secretary and Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, on Monday.

The retirement of Mark Sandys from the board of Guinness Nigeria Plc too0, 2017, and until his retirement, he served as a member of the Nomination, Governance and Remunerations Committee of the board.

The board of Guinness Nigeria Plc expressed its appreciation to Mark Sandys for his innovative contributions, strong strategic drive and commitment to the success of the company and wished him success in his new role in Diageo.

Wafer, who is the current Diageo Global Brand Director, Guinness and Malta Guinness, is a global business leader renowned for strategic interventions driving transformational performance outcomes.

The company stated that she brought to the board extensive marketing experience, having held leadership roles across Commercial, Innovation and Marketing functions within the Diageo business.