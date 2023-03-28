Samsung, Rifugio unveils second brand store in Nigeria

Samsung Electronics West Africa (SEWA) in strategic partnership with Rifugio Communications Ltd has set up a state-of-the-art brand store at the Banex Mall on Akiogun road, Lekki Phase 1.

According to the partners, the brand store will boost Samsung’s retail market expansion drive as the store boasts of a wide display of various Samsung phones, tablets and accessories for consumers.

Joy Tim-Ayoola, Managing Director of SEWA, said that the new brand store is a centre where customers can come experience all Samsung products cutting across consumer electronics and appliances and equally mobile devices, tabs and accessories.

“This is officially the second brand store that we have in Nigeria and the store is opened in this location because of the people who are experiential in nature in terms of making choices before they buy lifestyle products,” said Tim-Ayoola.

Read also: Our goal is to support sports development in Nigeria – MD, BetKing

“So, these are the reasons for picking this location, to give the residents of this area and environs the opportunity where they can walk in, pick up any of our Samsung products, experience our new devices and even have an opportunity to see what our technology is to make their life easier and better to connect with friends loved ones and families.”

According to her, the products in the store are pockets friendly and have flexible payment platforms.

“We have quality products for as low as N80, 000 and that’s because we understand the economic situation in the country,” she said. “We also have what we call the Samsung flex pay.”

She said the Samsung flex pay is an umbrella that gives consumers the ability to buy Samsung devices and pay in instalments.

“So, across all our models, they can actually come in and do a down payment as low as N7500 and walk out with a device while they make a plan payment between three to 12 months,” she said.

On the other hand, Kayode Thomas, founder and chairman of Rifugio communications, said the new brand store comes with an upscaling value added.

According to him, the partners offer other services like trading where a customer walks in with an old device that will be valued at the store, pays the difference and get a new device.

“On top of that, we have insurance which insures your phones against theft damage or loss along with quite a range of services that we are bringing to the consumer in the Lekki neighbourhood,” he said. “So, it’s a one stop shop for all things Samsung.”

In addition, Thomas said that the partnership has supported the Nigerian economy by providing employment and value in to the ecosystem.

“Today, we have employed closed to a hundred people since this partnership and added quality value to the lives of our customers.

“So employment is one thing, value is another because every location that we have opened a store, we’ve taken that quality and value to them,” he said.

On security and standard of the products, Thomas said Samsung has channels and distributors through which they bring in products into Nigeria.”So, they ensure that even for us that our resellers or dealers were more or less protected, and the consumer is protected.”

Rifugio is an accredited local partner licensed to operate Samsung Experience Stores in Nigeria.