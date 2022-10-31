Sahara Group, UNILAG collaborate on sustainability, global competitiveness

Sahara Group has announced the establishment of the Sahara School of Innovation and Extrapreneurship at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to serve as a platform for promoting inventions and solutions that will facilitate sustainable development and global competitiveness in Africa.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group said Sahara would collaborate with UNILAG to make the school a world-class facility that will proffer solutions to future challenges today, with emphasis on areas like the future of energy, entrepreneurship, data science, digital arts and culture, artificial intelligence and robotics, and fintech, among others.

“This project reinforces our commitment to giving back always and serves as one of Sahara Group’s contributions towards building a formidable legacy for sustainable development. For over 26 years, innovation and entrepreneurship have driven Sahara’s growth across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. We are confident that working with the University of Lagos, a foremost institution of global repute, the school would deliver sustainable value for the benefit of Africa and the world at large,” said Gray.

Read also: Leave judiciary to its job, CJN warns politicians

Commending Sahara Group for the initiative, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, stated it is particularly gladdening that the drivers of the project are alumni of the University from different Faculties who have by their achievements, individually and jointly, demonstrated to the world the quality of UNILAG products.

He noted that the Sahara Group School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship project hallmarks the repositioning of UNILAG as a “University of The Future”, a vision that has shaped its pursuits over the last five years and informs its 60th-anniversary theme: UNILAG@60: Eyes on the Future.

“We, at the University of Lagos are committed to building on our heritage of excellence to continue to produce graduates that are locally relevant and globally competitive as the alumni before us today. We aim to instil in our students, more than ever, the culture of innovation, and entrepreneurship,” the VC added.

Gray said a timeline of 24 months has been set for the completion of the project with clear sustainability indices in terms of seamless maintenance, inclusiveness, transparency, relevance and scalability of modules/inventions, access to strategic/financial advisory and collaboration for regional and global impact.