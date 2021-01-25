BusinessDay
Sahara Group celebrates 25 years of global expansion, operational efficiency

Sahara Group
Sahara plans to mark its 25th anniversary with several events and activities all through 2021

The impressive growth trajectory of Sahara Group since 1996 has been driven by knowledge, business integrity, humility, diverse people and robust global network, Temitope Shonubi, executive director, Sahara Group, has said. “These past 25 years, knowledge has been the empowering tool for Sahara, business integrity our greatest asset, humility our utmost ethos, diverse people and…

