Foreign Direct Investment inflows to Nigeria fell by 21.21 percent in 2020 to $2.6billion, the lowest since 2005, according to data published by the United Nations Conferences on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). UNCTAD cited lower crude oil prices and the closure of oil development sites at the start of COVID-19 pandemic, as the reasons for…

