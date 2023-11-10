Sahara Group bags award of recognition

Sahara Group Foundation has received the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award in the Company category at the 2023 Community Engagement and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa, organised by CSR-in-Action Advocacy.

According to the firm, the award is a testament to its effort in community development and commitment to creating sustainable environments and enhancing access to clean energy throughout Africa.

Ejiro Gray, director of, Sahara Group Foundation commenting on the award said, “Receiving the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award is a great honour. This acknowledgement highlights the unwavering commitment of the Sahara Group Foundation and our collaborators to effect substantial and positive change in the lives of individuals across Africa. Our dedication to investing in our communities and fostering a brighter future for all remains resolute.”

Meanwhile, the firm explained that the Foundation serves as the corporate social sustainability vehicle of Sahara Group, an energy and infrastructure conglomerate. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting African communities while enhancing the lives and livelihoods of its residents.

Among Sahara Group Foundation’s community impact initiatives is the Sahara Impact Fund (SIF). The foundation said it aims to encourage and support the generation of ideas and solutions that promote increased energy access and sustainable environments.

The SIF empowers young African changemakers and social innovators by providing them with the necessary skills, mindset, and tools to establish and scale sustainably

The Sahara STEAMers Programme, an after-school initiative, imparts science, technology, engineering, arts, and math skills to students across Africa.

The program is currently operational in four African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, with eight schools and over 150 students participating. This program is nurturing a new generation of creative and confident problem-solvers.