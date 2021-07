Nigeria’s population growth without corresponding economic growth is a concern. At 33.3 %, unemployment is equally growing, a development that has threatened security. It is with this understanding that GOtv Sabiman initiative creates more jobs among young people is much-admired. Daniel Obi assesses the initiative. Frankline Anaele from Imo State is a Petroleum Engineer who…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login