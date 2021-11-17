Royal Signature rides on technology to transform air-conditioner market

Evidently, it is instructive that brands can only survive in today’s hyper-competitive and technologically woven environment by accentuating their advantageous differences. And from all indications, in the cooling and air-conditioner markets, it seems the battleground has shifted effectively to energy-saving technology and eco-friendly features that can help sustain the environment.

Just a few days ago, Royal Electronics, a foremost electronics and home appliances manufacturing company based in Dubai unveiled the Signature Split-Unit air conditioner in the Nigerian market. The AC is described as the latest in air-conditioning technology in the world. This product is poised to capture the attention of technology-savvy and cost-conscious Nigerian consumers. Apart from the persistent poor power supply and electrical outages that have become a source of concern for all stakeholders and consumers, the issue of consistent rise in the cost of power has all combined to effectively limit the full utilization of air-conditioners in Nigeria.

The new product, Royal Signature Split-Unit Air Conditioner comes in various sizes and are designed with an improved technology composition mainly to give consumers the best experience with a reduced energy saving cost while they enjoy a lasting feel of comforts. The Royal Signature AC comes full options with so many unique benefits. As an inverter AC, it offers high energy-saving capability and its mirror-finish with Wi-Fi facilities are the very first of their kind in Nigeria. It comes in 1HP, 1.5HP and 2.0HP capacities and it is also fitted with R32 gas, which is presently the safest and the most environment-friendly AC gas in the world.

The Royal Signature Air Conditioner does not only possess the energy-saving capacity and eco-friendly features, it has the capacity to function effectively even when there is very low voltage. These special features of the new AC brand from the stable of SIMS Nigeria Limited, the Sole Distributors of Royal brands in Nigeria, were highlighted to a select audience of stakeholders at a brief but impressive ceremony that took place at the company’s office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremonial unveiling session, David Ifezulike, who chaired the event, commended the SIMS management for introducing unique innovations from the Royal Electronic brand shelf. Royal Signature AC brand is one in a series of innovative and ground breaking technology based brands in the world.

According to him, this is a follow up to the winning brands streak that include Royal TV range, Gas Cookers, Refrigeration solutions, Kitchen appliances, power solutions, and others.

Ifezulike emphasized the unique selling propositions Royal Signature which include the benefits of low energy consumption, reduced cost of maintenance, and normal usage even when the voltage fluctuates.

The Chairman, SIMS Nigeria Limited, Simeon Eyisi, spoke about the new product. “I don’t have any iota of doubt about The Royal Signature. I believe the product will be a market leader within a short time – because its features are unique and incomparable,” he stressed with confidence. It is clear that his organisation has remained technologically-inclined, and have left no stone unturned in promoting and distributing mind-blowing home appliances like Royal Signature Air Conditioner. With the current level of advancement in technology awareness and information, consumers are beginning to demand more from household devices to elevate their current standard of living.

While it is vital for air conditioners and indeed all other home appliances to possess energy-saving technology, a cross-section of the world population is equally concerned about their impact on the global environment. This has led to debates on global warming and ozone depletion – demanding for social responses and legislative measures which must have far-reaching environmental impacts and other implications for air-conditioning and associated industries. In most climes, a lot of efforts are being made for air-conditioning and refrigeration technologies to be part of the solutions for mitigating global warming, and reduction of harmful gas emissions. It should also be noted that globally, environmental protection is increasingly being inculcated into the goal of most responsible manufacturers.

Fab Uzor, executive director- Corporate Services, throws more light on the issue of environmental protection, His words: “Royal Signature AC has eco-friendly low-density gas. The brand also has the latest air filtration technology, where it filters the internal air in the house and brings in fresh air into homes that makes it healthy for the occupant of the environment which other brands don’t have. Again, one of the value additions is that this is the first air conditioner in Nigeria to have what we call the R32 gas. Most times, you hear that due to power surge the air conditioner blew up. This cannot happen with R32 because it is a non-explosive gas. That is the difference when we talk about health and environmental friendliness.”

Speaking further he said that “Others will tell you their gas is eco-friendly, but they don’t have R32 which is the highest standard. I know there is R410 which is what others call eco-friendly gas, but there is also the R32 which is used mainly by those in the oil energy sector where safety is paramount. We have decided to extend the usage of this uniquely healthy gas to anyone who will use Royal Signature AC in their homes; so even when there is power surge, the air conditioner compressor will trip off because, this is a non-explosive gas. That is the difference between R410, R32 and R22 gases”.

The capacity of Royal Signature Air conditioners to function effectively even with low voltage has taken the Battle against Heat to a New Level. Most Nigerians know that heat can become quite unbearable, especially during the dry season. This explains why many commentators genuinely believe that putting air conditioners in homes in this part of the world cannot be considered a luxury. Regrettably, most citizens’ capacity to use this home appliance is really limited, no thanks to the epileptic electric power supply. Only a few who can afford high-capacity generators are the ones enjoying the comfort of air-conditioners in their home. However, the capacity of Royal Signature to function at low voltage is great news to many consumers as this is likely going to “democratise” the use of air conditioners across the hinterlands in Nigeria in the long term.

Throwing more light on Royal Signatures Capacity to remain stable despite fluctuation Fab Uzor explained that the magic is in the huge voltage range of the signature which is between 130 and 285.