Ronchess felicitates el-Rufai on national honour

Ronchess is now aiming to transform into a full-fledged infrastructure management firm with interest in road, rail, airport, and waste management services in Nigeria.
The board of Ronchess Global Resources Plc, led by Adeolu Adeboye, its chairman; Captain Niyi Ogunmowo, vice-chairman; and Jackson Ukuevo, chief executive, have congratulated Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, on the conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Niger on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The governor confirmed this via his official Twitter handle @govkaduna, saying the board of Ronchess paid him a courtesy call at the government house in Kaduna State.
Adeboye thanked the governor for the opportunities given to Ronchess as a key developmental partner in the Kaduna Urban Renewal project, and promised to deliver all ongoing projects at different completion stages in the state on or before the end of El Rufai’s tenure in May 2023.

