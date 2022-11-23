RMB Nigeria celebrates 10 years of continued excellence in the Nigerian market

RMB Nigeria is celebrating its clients, stakeholders, and partners while formally welcoming Dalu Ajene, the bank’s new CEO.

The event is to bid farewell to Michael Larbie whose 10-year tenure as RMB Nigeria’s pioneer CEO came to an end on October, 31 2022. Larbie spearheaded the establishment of RMB Nigeria and has been pivotal to the business’s success and recognition as the market-leading merchant bank in Nigeria.

The company stated that Larbie will remain with RMB and has been appointed as the head of International and Broader Africa from November 1, 2022, where he will focus on assisting and catalysing growth for African businesses and governments in the context of a challenging economic and socio-political environment, while simultaneously increasing RMB’s efforts to facilitate investment flows into Africa.

Dalu Ajene, previously head of coverage for RMB, will take up the mantle of RMB Nigeria CEO. He brings over 19 years of rich experience in financial services working for global and African investment banks and has executed US$ 15 billion worth of advisory, capital markets, and financing transactions in several continents including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He shared his notion about the legacy he picks up from Larbie, the growth RMBN has experienced to date, and the central role that clients play in RMB Nigeria’s successes.“At RMB Nigeria we are passionate about asking the hard questions and proffering innovative solutions to our clients. We are proud of our 10 years milestone and honored to have grown our client base, and formed strong and resilient relationships with our clients, partners, and stakeholders over time.”

“We are delighted about the positive impact we have had on the Nigerian economy and the society at large. We have learned a lot in the last 10 years of operating in Nigeria and have matured our understanding of the dynamic economic landscape. This grounding informs our partnership approach with our clients where we look to together navigate the ups and downs that the economy throws at us. We will continue to be a positive force and an enabler of the Nigerian economy,” Ajene stated.

He concluded by sharing his positive outlook for the future, “I am excited by the opportunity to take up the CEO role at such a critical time for RMB Nigeria. We are positive about the outlook for our country Nigeria, and we want you our clients to be rest assured of our commitment to walk in step with you.”