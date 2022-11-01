Dalu Ajene appointed CEO of RMB Nigeria

Dalu Ajene has been appointed chief executive officer of Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria (RMBN) from November 1, 2022, and aims to facilitate greater foreign capital flows, while working to deliver constructive solutions to leading businesses across critical sectors in Nigeria.

Prior to his new role, Dalu Ajene served as the head of client coverage at RMB in South Africa responsible for client origination teams in South Africa, Broader Africa, and the UK. He also served as deputy CEO and head of investment banking at RMBN, where he previously headed up the Corporate Finance business.

“We are excited to mark ten years of doing business in Nigeria by welcoming Dalu Ajene to his new role. He brings exceptional local and international investment banking expertise to our clients. Dalu Ajene’s appointment also underlines our growth ambitions in Nigeria and across the continent,” Emrie Brown, RMB CEO said.

Dalu Ajene said ”I’m humbled by the opportunity to take up this role at such a critical time for Nigeria. Like other countries, Nigeria is facing higher import costs, higher inflation, rising interest rates, and dynamic macroeconomic conditions. But it’s in these times that opportunities always present themselves. We are seeing clients position themselves to take advantage of the volatility and we are working with these clients to proffer solutions to navigate them through the challenges they face.”

Dalu Ajene added that RMBN is well positioned to fund and advise Nigerian companies, and also help drive foreign direct investment into the country. “Attracting capital is fundamental to the success of any economy. RMBN is very well placed to work with investors to demystifying doing business in Nigeria and also to facilitate capital flows.”

Over his 21 years of experience, he has executed over US$ 15 billion worth of advisory, capital markets, and financing transactions in several continents including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College.

Dalu Ajene noted that he would continue to invest in people and the community which RMBN serves. “We are fulfilled and energised by our partnerships with those in need and will continue to prioritise all stakeholders. We are committed to clients and providing sustainable contributions that benefit the communities in which we all serve for the long term.”