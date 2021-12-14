Rivers lauds Glo for contributing to state GDP as 80 get Joy Unlimited Extravaganza prizes

Rivers State commissioner of sports, Boma Iyaye, has lauded Globacom for contributing to the improvement of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by engaging local dealers and through direct employment of the citizens.

Iyaye gave the commendation last Thursday at the Gloworld, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, where the presentation of winners in the customer appreciation ceremony was held.

While congratulating Ikenna Adiele, a civil servant who won a brand new Kia Rio car and 79 others who went home with various expensive household appliances including television sets, generators and refrigerators, the commissioner noted that Globacom was reputed for putting premium on its subscribers and for consistently giving Nigerians opportunities to win fantastic prizes at its numerous promos.

The Garden City presentation was the fourth prize-presentation event in Glo ‘Joy Unlimited Extravaganza’ The commissioner also commended the company for its ongoing huge investment in the Trans Amadi Area of Port Harcourt.

In the same vein, representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Walson Dambo rejoiced with the winner while noting that, “our presence here today signifies the credibility of this promo”.

Augustine Mamuro, Globacom’s regional manager, Port Harcourt, explained that 500,000 prizes will be won by subscribers in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo. He added that subscribers should recharge their Glo lines with a minimum of N500 to qualify for the weekly draws, while N2, 000 recharge in a calendar month qualifies them for the monthly draws where the grand prize of 5 brand new Kia Saloon cars will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month throughout the duration of the promotion.

Present at the event were the chairman, Garrison Traders Association, Iyke Anosike; general overseer, Kingdom Life Gospel Church, Port Harcourt, Victor Uzosike, represented by Elias Uzosike; Glo business associate and CEO of Lustre Communication Limited, Nonso Felix Osinike, and Nollywood icons Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, and Victor Osuagwu.

Winner of the car prize, Engineer Adiele, said, “I am very excited and I don’t know what to say. I saw the advert and I decided to participate by dialling the “611” promo code after which I started recharging my phone. Lo and behold, after about two weeks, I got a call from Glo customer service number 121, and after confirming my identity, I was told I won a brand new Kia car. I could not believe my ears. Glo has made me a car owner. This is the biggest gift in my life and my first car. I will forever remain with the Glo network. I will keep the car for my personal use”.

A Port Harcourt- based lawyer, Paschal Oyedo who won a generator said,” I did not believe it until I got to Glo office and saw the generator. This is exciting. I will take the generator home to the office and keep this brand new one for the enjoyment of my family at home. Glo has been good to Nigerians”.

Also, Paul Okoh, a retired civil servant turned farmer, said he was overjoyed when he received the call from 121, saying, “I have always believed in Glo. They always give quality prizes. I received a Glo refrigerator today. Kudos to Globacom.”