Ahead of the regulatory deadline of April 2022, Rigo Microfinance Bank Limited has increased its share capital to N239 million from the expected M200 million for Unit Microfinance bank license. On 29th April 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reviewed its circular dated 7th March 2019 with respect to Minimum Share Capital requirements for…

