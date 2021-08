Seeking best-in-class ways to safeguard the resources of its customers, Access Bank Plc introduced the *901*911# USSD code, a solution that allows customers act swiftly to prevent fraudulent activities on their accounts. The service allows customers of all account types to deactivate a USSD profile simply by dialing *901*911# from any phone, inputing the registered…

